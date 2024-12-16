A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Jessica Hecht: "Flowering"

In the seventh episode of A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions podcast, American actress Jessica Hecht, best known for her memorable roles in the cult TV series Friends and Breaking Bad, reads Flowering by Ukrainian playwright Olha Matsiupa.

The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of the author’s memories of a trip to Sievierodonetsk on the eve of the full-scale invasion. Olha Matsiupa reflects on her once-held dream of traveling across Ukraine — a dream she often postponed, believing Ukraine would "always be there." However, the war shattered these assumptions, disrupting safety and normalcy. Interwoven with this story are themes of personal relationships, particularly the heroine's love for her husband, who carries a cracker symbolizing the Holodomor. These poignant details underscore the connection between generations and highlight the importance of preserving history and culture amidst the struggle for survival.

Following the reading, podcast host, writer, and translator John Freedman engages Jessica Hecht in a thought-provoking conversation about the significance of exploring themes of memory. Hetch shares her deep admiration for the poetic style of Flowering, noting its multilayered emotional depth and its ability to draw readers into the events on a profoundly personal level.

Also in "A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions":