A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Kathleen Chalfant: "Planting an Apple Tree"

In the sixth episode of the A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions podcast, Kathleen Chalfant, an iconic figure in the world of American theatre and film, reads a text by Ukrainian playwright Iryna Harets, Planting an Apple Tree.

Iryna Harets created this text in the most disturbing days, at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, when the familiar world seemed to be shattered into pieces. In it, the author focuses on the amazing ability of humanity to build and create something new even when all circumstances seem to be against it. Her work becomes a metaphorical ‘Victory Garden’ - a symbol of the power of the spirit and faith that grows through chaos and despair. Despite the loud accompaniment of the war cacophony, this garden gives hope, reminds us of the steadfastness of the human desire for life and creation. This text is not just a reflection or a memory, but a symbol of an invisible but important front in the struggle for faith in the future.

After reading the text, the podcast host, writer and translator John Freedman, initiates a fascinating discussion with Kathleen Chalfant, during which they discuss in detail the daily struggle of Ukrainians against the aggressor, seeking to protect their right to exist and preserve their national identity. The conversation also touches on the complex issues of family relationships when families find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict, including how war affects the ties between loved ones on opposite sides of the barricades.

