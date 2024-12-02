All Sections
A Dictionary Of Ukrainian Emotions

A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Kathleen Chalfant: "Planting an Apple Tree"

Monday, 2 December 2024, 15:50

In the sixth episode of the A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions podcast, Kathleen Chalfant, an iconic figure in the world of American theatre and film, reads a text by Ukrainian playwright Iryna Harets, Planting an Apple Tree.

Iryna Harets created this text in the most disturbing days, at the very beginning of the full-scale invasion, when the familiar world seemed to be shattered into pieces. In it, the author focuses on the amazing ability of humanity to build and create something new even when all circumstances seem to be against it. Her work becomes a metaphorical ‘Victory Garden’ - a symbol of the power of the spirit and faith that grows through chaos and despair. Despite the loud accompaniment of the war cacophony, this garden gives hope, reminds us of the steadfastness of the human desire for life and creation. This text is not just a reflection or a memory, but a symbol of an invisible but important front in the struggle for faith in the future.

After reading the text, the podcast host, writer and translator John Freedman, initiates a fascinating discussion with Kathleen Chalfant, during which they discuss in detail the daily struggle of Ukrainians against the aggressor, seeking to protect their right to exist and preserve their national identity. The conversation also touches on the complex issues of family relationships when families find themselves on opposite sides of the conflict, including how war affects the ties between loved ones on opposite sides of the barricades.

Also in "A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions":

A Dictionary Of Ukrainian Emotions

The podcast "The Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions" offers a captivating nine-episode series featuring plays by Ukrainian playwrights from the Theatre of Playwrights. Hosted by the translator and creator of the play series "A Dictionary of Emotions in a Time of War" John Freedman, each episode presents not only the performances of these powerful short plays but also insightful conversations with the playwrights and actors who bring them to life.

A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Kathleen Chalfant: "Planting an Apple Tree"
2 December 2024, 15:50
2 December 2024, 15:50
A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Kevin McMonagle: "Survivor's Syndrome"
18 November 2024, 20:00
18 November 2024, 20:00
George Scutaru: "Sandu's victory did not end Russia's attempts to destabilize Moldova"
13 November 2024, 13:43 — Alina Frolova
13 November 2024, 13:43 — Alina Frolova
A Dictionary of Ukrainian Emotions. Joe Spano: "Call Things by Their Names"
4 November 2024, 19:42
4 November 2024, 19:42
William Taylor: "The US does not see the events in Ukraine as a prelude to World War III"
23 October 2024, 15:52 — Alina Frolova
23 October 2024, 15:52 — Alina Frolova
