Грета Тунберг решила сделать свое имя товарным знаком
Шведская экоактивистка Грета Тунберг решила зарегистрировать свое имя как торговую марку.
Источник: Instagram Тунберг
Прямая речь: "Я подала заявку на регистрацию своего имени, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet и т. д. в качестве товарных знаков. Этот шаг нужен для защиты движения и его деятельности".
Детали: Тунберг объяснила, что некоторые люди часто пытаются якобы от ее имени общаться с известными личностями и политиками.
Она также заявила, что ее имя и движение FridaysForFuture постоянно используются в коммерческих целях без какого-либо согласования. Это происходит, например, в маркетинге и торговле товарами. Кроме того, сообщила Тунберг, от ее имени и имени движения люди собирают деньги.
Тунберг также решила создать фонд, который будет опекаться проблемами экологии, клиамата, а также вопросами социальной устойчивости и психического здоровья. Он объяснила, что это нужно для того, чтобы легально и прозрачно использовать деньги, которые поступают в виде лицензионных платежей, пожертвований и призов.
Impostors, trademarks, commercial interests, royalties and foundation... First: Unfortunately there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they "represent" me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc. Please be aware that this is happening and be extremely suspicious if you are contacted by ”me” or someone saying they ”represent” me. I apologize to anyone who has been contacted - and even misled - by this kind of behavior. Second: My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever. It happens for instance in marketing, selling of products and people collecting money in my and the movement’s name. That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future, Skolstrejk för klimatet etc as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities. It is also needed to enable my pro bono legal help to take necessary action against people or corporations etc who are trying to use me and the movement in purposes not in line with what the movement stands for. I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done. Fridays For Future is a global movement founded by me. It belongs to anyone taking part in it, above all the young people. It can - and must - not be used for individual or commercial purposes. And third: together with my family I’m setting up a foundation. It’s already registered and existing, but it not is not yet up and running. This is strictly nonprofit of course and there are no interests in philanthropy. It is just something that is needed for handling money (book royalties, donations, prize money etc) in a completely transparent way. For instance, taxes have to be paid before we can give them away to specified purposes and charities. This takes a lot of time and work, and when the foundation is fully up and running I will tell you more. The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability as well as mental health. Love/ Greta
Напомним:
- В этом году во время Всемирного экономического форума в Давосе вопрос изменения климата был одним из центральных.
- На форуме выступала 17-летняя екоактивистка Грета Тунберг. Она призвала мировых лидеров немедленно отказаться от применения ископаемого топлива.
- Организаторы форума призвали бизнес-участников мероприятия пообещать к 2050 году уменьшить выбросы двуокиси углерода к нулю.
- Журнал Time присудил звание Человека года юной шведской эко-активистке Грете Тунберг. Награду могли отдать президенту США Дональду Трампу. Трамп не скрывает своего отношения к Тунберг. По его мнению, она "очень зла", а в Давосе он сказал "отвергать заявления вечных пророков", которые предупреждают о грядущем апокалипсисе.
- После форума в Давосе министр финансов США Стивен Мнучин посоветовал Тунберг, перед тем, как читать лекции мировым лидерам, поучить основы экономики в колледже.