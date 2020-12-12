В Нью-Йорке автомобиль протаранил толпу людей. Видео 18+
Суббота, 12 декабря 2020, 03:23
Вечером 11 декабря в Нью-Йорке автомобиль протаранил толпу участников акции. Пострадало шесть человек.
Источник: The New York Times
Детали: В 17:06 по местному времени на перекрестке 39-й улицы и 3-й авеню на Манхэттене машина протаранила толпу людей. Полиция уже задержала водителя авто.
Just in: surveillance video shows a vehicle speeding through a group of protestors in Murray Hill, leaving 7 of them injured. Driver and passenger being questioned, although sources say this incident does not appear to be intentional. @ABC7NY @jimdolan7 @AaronKatersky pic.twitter.com/ulRlef1lPr— Morena Basteiro (@morenabasteiro) December 11, 2020
Warning Graphic: Footage Of The Vehicle Striking The Crowd Earlier In #NewYork #NYC pic.twitter.com/rlIeHPPuOB— V̸̢̙̙͒̈̑̀͛̍͝engeance (@TheVengeance17) December 11, 2020