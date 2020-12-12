Все разделы
В Нью-Йорке автомобиль протаранил толпу людей. Видео 18+

Суббота, 12 декабря 2020, 03:23

Вечером 11 декабря в Нью-Йорке автомобиль протаранил толпу участников акции. Пострадало шесть человек.

Источник: The New York Times

Детали: В 17:06 по местному времени на перекрестке 39-й улицы и 3-й авеню на Манхэттене машина протаранила толпу людей. Полиция уже задержала водителя авто.

