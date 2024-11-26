Shadow fleet. How Russia continues to deliver oil directly to the EU despite sanctions

In the third year of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the sham nature of the civilised world's sanctions is becoming quite obvious.

This is as obvious as the fact that if the sanctions policy of our Western partners were principled, Russia's economy would not have survived three years of war. Especially a war of such intensity involving so many missiles and other means worth billions of dollars. In fact, such economic levers were used to deter Russia's military aggression.

It is also clear that Russia is a petrol station country, and the lion's share of its budget is provided by money from the "black gold". This means that it is oil that ensures Russia's ability to continue its full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Russia's military budget for 2024 was about US$112 billion and will be increased in 2025. According to Bloomberg, spending on national defence and internal security will increase by almost a third to US$142 billion.

This disappointing state of affairs for the civilised world is explained by the fact that despite all the restrictions and bans written on paper, millions of tonnes of Russian oil continue to flow directly to the European Union.

According to the Financial Times, in the first year of the full-scale invasion, the EU paid Russia about €140 billion for oil and gas, which is more than the EU provided to Ukraine in aid in two years. About 80 of this 140 billion is for oil.

How is this possible? Watch our new Ukrainska Pravda investigation.

The video is available with English subtitles.