United for recovery: international partners step up support for Ukraine

By Natalka Cmoc, Ambassador of Canada to Ukraine Annely Kolk, Ambassador of Estonia to Ukraine Advertisement: Tarja Fernández, Ambassador of Finland to Ukraine Helene Sand Andresen, Ambassador of Norway to Ukraine Martin Åberg, Ambassador of Sweden to Ukraine Félix Baumann, Ambassador of Switzerland to Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova Martin Harris, Ambassador of the UK to Ukraine

When Iryna Botezat became Head of the Department of Culture and Tourism Development in Bashtanka, Mykolaiv Oblast, in late 2022, she was not just accepting a job – she was stepping into a mission. Her hometown had endured devastating attacks, with homes, schools, hospitals, and cultural landmarks left in ruins. But she, like so many Ukrainians, refused to accept defeat.

"Rebuilding is not just about fixing buildings," Iryna says. "It’s about restoring hope, preserving identity, and giving our children a future."

Bashtanka’s story is one of resilience in the face of destruction. Russian forces attacked the town in the early days of the full-scale invasion, expecting an easy victory. Instead, they met fierce resistance from Ukrainian defenders and local residents. Though the town suffered severe damage, its people never surrendered.

The question was: how could a shattered town recover while the war continued?

The answer lay in a powerful partnership between Ukrainian communities, civil society, the Government of Ukraine, and international partners working together. Through the Partnership Fund for a Resilient Ukraine (PFRU) – the joint initiative of Canada, Estonia, Finland, Norway, Sweden, Switzerland and the U.K. – Bashtanka has been rebuilding through collaborative efforts.

Clean drinking water was restored in the community after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant.

was restored in the community after the destruction of the Kakhovka Hydroelectric Power Plant. The hospital’s roof was repaired, allowing doctors to care for over 13,000 residents.

was repaired, allowing doctors to care for over 13,000 residents. The House of Culture , serving as a bomb shelter, reopened to once again welcome all members of the community.

, serving as a bomb shelter, reopened to once again welcome all members of the community. A Youth Centre is now under construction, creating a place for young people to learn, innovate, and shape the future of Ukraine.

These achievements highlight the effectiveness of Ukraine's leadership in recovery efforts, supported by coordinated international assistance.

From urgent recovery to long-term rebuilding

The case of Bashtanka is not the only one. Across Ukraine, thousands of war-torn communities face staggering levels of destruction. While Ukraine’s government leads restoration efforts, sustained international funding, expertise, and coordination remain critical.

Since mid-2022, PFRU has completed 577 projects across 127 communities, helping over 2 million Ukrainians regain access to essential services like healthcare, education, power, and clean water, amongst other initiatives.

Today we are launching the next phase of PFRU. What began in November 2021 as a £35 million commitment from five donor countries has now grown substantially – our countries are pledging increased support of up to £150 million over the next three years to ensure that Ukraine not only recovers but builds back stronger.

In our support for Ukraine, we will strive to strengthen the resilience of Ukraine to Russian aggression now and into the future. Our continuing support focuses on building resilience at multiple levels.

Resilience as Survival – addressing the immediate needs of the most vulnerable and frontline communities, ensuring they have what they need to endure during the ongoing war, including providing building materials, vehicles and protective equipment for emergency services.

Resilience of Communities – supporting basic needs for hromadas to function and maintain cohesion through rehabilitation of schools, hospitals, water and electricity infrastructure, and supporting inclusive recovery planning between government and local communities.

Resilience of Society – looking to the future by addressing more complex needs around national unity and social cohesion, such as supporting government efforts to reintegrate veterans back into civilian life and contributing to the Government of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back Task Force to return deported children.

The world must stay the course

Ukraine's war-torn communities, like Bashtanka, have demonstrated remarkable leadership and determination in rebuilding. The partnership between Ukrainian communities, their government, and international allies has proven effective in addressing immediate needs while laying foundations for sustainable recovery. In communities, where international assistance works in true partnership with local leadership, the results go beyond rebuilding structures – they restore lives, hope, and dignity.

The world has stood with Ukraine in its struggle for freedom. Our nations remain committed. Our future depends on it.