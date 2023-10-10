Kremlin happy with bloodshed in Israel

Putin's spokesman, Peskov, has already made a statement about how the Hamas attack is beneficial to Russia. He hopes that Western countries will focus on Israel and give less military aid to Ukraine. There is more to the Russian plan of using terrorism to its advantage.

The Kremlin is happy to distract both the West and its own population. Putin has always presented himself as a strong leader who can give citizens security (in exchange for everything else). His primary propaganda tool is to point out other countries and say, "See, it's even worse there."

Terror attacks in Israel cheered the Russian public which supported the invasion of Ukraine. Almost all of them mock people who moved from Russia to Israel in 2022-23. And a dozen Russian channels openly supported terrorist attacks and laughed at their victims.

Military Group Rusich regrets their inablity to take part in terrorist attack, as posted 3 days ago



No wonder, as their leader Alexey Milchakov considers himself a nazi, filmed himself torturing and decapitating a puppy in 2011, openly supported Russian war crimes since 2014 pic.twitter.com/I6zlNwu7Mh — Ukrainska Pravda in English (@pravda_eng) October 10, 2023

The second info op by the Kremlin is a video taken in an unknown place and time, showing a dozen rifles and an empty javelin as "weapons which Ukraine sold to Hamas." Ridiculously bad evidence just as blown up shed somewhere in Russia in February 2022 as casus belli for the invasion of Ukraine.

It was debunked, turns out Russians gave Hamas trophy weapons to discredit Ukraine. Ties between Kremlin and Hamas are investigated, as an intelligence report has shown Wagner trained Hamas fighters. We will see if Moscow was involved directly or through Teheran.

Kremlin would love to repeat Judgement Day War

In 1973, the USSR was the main sponsor of the Yom Kippur war. It gave the newest weapons and thousands of war instructors but could not defeat "American militaristic satellite" Israel. The Soviet Union did not become the dominant power in the Middle East. But it got something else – the oil embargo of Western countries.

Arab countries refused to sell oil to the US and Western Europe. In the 1970s, oil became ten times more expensive, which was beautiful news for the USSR, natural gas, and oil exporter. The Kremlin got its hands on enormous resources which it used for dominance in the Cold War of the 70s, which ended with intrusion in Afghanistan.

Nowadays the Kremlin needs resources and disarray in the West even more. Restrictions on the energy market in other countries will pump up the price of its oil and fuel the war in Ukraine. It helps Russia preserve both its money and influence.

Putin wants to stop the normalization of relations between Israel and Arab countries so they will still be interested in cooperating with the Kremlin. Putin wants Iran to be more aggressive and isolated, to create more conflicts. So Russia will receive more drones and rockets used for terrorist attack and seem less brutal at the same time. It should not fool us, Kremlin has established relations with Hamas and Hezbollah. Without Kremlin, all terrorists will be weaker.

In conclusion, the KGB has always used terrorists and thrived in chaos. Putin continues this doctrine, supporting the worst side possible and fueling conflicts worldwide. If terrorist attacks like this help him in the Ukrainian war, Putin will repeat the tactic. The free world has resources and the ability to punch the Kremlin where it hurts and wage military defeat of Russia in Ukraine. Stopping Putin for good will make the whole world safer.

Disclaimer: Articles reflect their author’s point of view and do not claim to be objective or to explore every aspect of the issues they discuss. The Ukrainska Pravda editorial board does not bear any responsibility for the accuracy of the information provided, or its interpretation, and acts solely as a publisher. The point of view of the Ukrainska Pravda editorial board may not coincide with the point of view of the article’s author.