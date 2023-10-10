All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Number of victims has reached 53, including district head

Ukrainska PravdaTuesday, 10 October 2023, 11:45
Number of victims has reached 53, including district head

Forensic experts have identified 53 people killed in the Russian missile strike on the village of Hroza in Kupiansk district of Kharkiv Oblast. The number of casualties may still rise.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Kharkiv Police Investigation Department, at a briefing on 10 October, quoted by Suspilne

Quote Bolvinov: "As of now, we have identified 53 people who were killed. Therefore, we can say that today the number of dead has increased. Given the still unidentified body parts and missing persons statements, the final number may increase further."

Advertisement:

Details: The police spokesman noted that police received a total of 22 missing persons reports. All applications were worked through.

"Four statements were not confirmed because we found people. We identified 13 of them among the corpses. Five are now missing," said Bolvinov.

According to Bolvinov, forensic scientists conducted 288 DNA tests.

Quote: "We are collecting the remains of civilians without a break. From the first minute, despite the difficult psychological conditions, we collected the remains of those killed in the village of Hroza and identified these people. Mutilated bodies had to be collected in pieces. We examined 135 remains. We are still doing it. DNA laboratories have been working around the clock for the fifth day. Forensic experts and investigators too."

More details: Bolvinov also reported that Oleksandr Nechvolod, the head of the Petropillia district, was among those killed as a result of the missile attack on the village of Hroza.

He was 60 years old.

"I will be able to explain later how he [the body] was identified. The missile tore some people into such pieces that we have to put them back together now. You can imagine an Iskander [missile], capable of destroying houses, aimed at a crowded place. We are conducting DNA analysis on the recovered parts. We know that this is a person, based on a part of a hand, a finger. That is why it is so difficult, it is very painstaking work," Bolvinov said.

Background: 

Read also: Young couple killed in Russian missile strike on Hroza: details of tragedy

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Navalny disappears from penal colony

Ukraine to receive third tranche of US$900 million from IMF

Movement of lorries from Poland to Ukraine through "unblocked" Dorohusk checkpoint blocked again

Hungarian Foreign Minister does not change his mind about decisions on Ukraine at the EU summit after conversation with Kuleba – photo

Death of Commander-in-Chief's aide: court imposes pre-trial restriction

Zelenskyy to address senators and meet with House of Representatives speaker during visit to US

All News
RECENT NEWS
09:27
Russian army forms assault units from officers, as White Guard did
08:39
Slovaks in Ukraine call on Fico to support opening talks with Ukraine on EU accession
08:34
Russians attack Kherson at dawn, injuring man
08:16
Ukrainian defenders kill 800 more Russians, destroy 9 tanks and 19 armoured combat vehicles
07:50
Defenсe Forces repel 42 attacks on Avdiivka front − General Staff
07:22
Air Force downs 9 out of 15 attack drones Russia launches at Ukraine
05:49
Amnesty International documents crimes against Ukrainian children in education
04:49
Air defence in operation in Russia's Belgorodsky District
03:50
Russians slightly advance on 2 fronts – ISW
03:11
Zelenskyy in US shares idea to create European defence hub in Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: