Russians gave Hamas trophy weapons to discredit Ukraine – Defence Intelligence

Russian occupiers provided Hamas militants with US- and EU-manufactured trophy weapons that they captured during the hostilities in Ukraine. Defence Intelligence of Ukraine says Russia is preparing to discredit Ukraine in order to affect the allies’ attitude and impact on the supply of Western weapons.

Source: Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine

Quote: "The aggressor state, Russia, is using the attack by Hamas terrorists on the state of Israel for a large-scale provocation against Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine is aware that Russian intelligence has already delivered trophy weapons manufactured in the US and EU and captured during the hostilities in Ukraine to Hamas militants.

The next step in the Russians' plan should be false accusations against the Ukrainian military of allegedly selling Western weapons to terrorists on a regular basis."

Details: Defence Intelligence believes that the Russian occupiers intend this fake news to form the basis of a series of "revelations" and "investigations" in the Western media.

Ukrainian intelligence also notes that the Russian secret services intend to use relevant comments made by Senior Lieutenant Ruslan Syrovyi, a traitor from the Ukrainian Border Service who recently fled to Moscow, to lend credibility to the allegations.

The aim of the Russian provocation is to discredit the Armed Forces of Ukraine and bring the flow of military aid to Ukraine from Western partners to a complete stop.

Update: Later, Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia, stated that the weapons the West had been supplying to Ukraine "are actively being used in Israel": "Then, these weapons, just like the weapons American runaways left in Afghanistan, will be uncontrollably used in all hot spots."

As usual, Medvedev did not post any proof of his words, not even fake ones.

Background:

Ukrainska Pravda is the place where you will find the most up-to-date information about everything related to the war in Ukraine. Follow us on Twitter, support us, or become our patron!