Ukraine appeals to partner countries to sever diplomatic relations with Russia

Ukraine asks its international partners to follow its example and sever diplomatic relations with the aggressor.

This was stated by Foreign Minister of Ukraine Dmitry Kuleba, writes "Europeiska Pravda".

"Ukraine has severed diplomatic relations with the Russian Federation. I urge all partners to do the same. Demonstrate by this exact step that you, together with Ukraine, categorically sentence the most daring act of armed aggression in Europe since the Second World War." the Minister wrote in his Twitter.

