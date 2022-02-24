National Bank of Poland will provide the National Bank of Ukraine with one billion USD
Thursday, 24 February 2022, 18:46
The governing body of the National Bank of Poland decided to provide the National Bank of Ukraine a currency swap of 950 mln USD on the condition of the currency swap, informed the press service of the National Bank of Ukraine.
"These funds will allow to increase international reserves of Ukraine. The National Bank of Ukraine is grateful to colleagues for support and trust", NBU informed.