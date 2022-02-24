Укр / Рус Клуб УП
The OSCE Mission is evacuating all personnel from Ukraine

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 23:27

The Special Monitoring Mission of Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE) has decided to temporarily evacuate all its staff from Ukraine.

Details: The OSCE Secretary General, in agreement with the Chairman-in-Office of the Organization, has decided to temporarily evacuate all members of the international mission from Ukraine due to the deteriorating security situation.

Quote: "This decision has not been easy, and the move must be temporary. The security of the dedicated women and men who serve the international community's impartial eyes and ears throughout the country is extremely important."

The organization noted that the departure of employees should take place as soon as possible. 

They reminded that the mission has been working in Ukraine since 2014.

Source: OSCE website.

