NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – photo

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Kyiv.

Source: Farah Dakhlallah, spokesperson of NATO, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Around 15:00 Kyiv time, the spokeswoman announced Stoltenberg's news conference via Twitter (X), emphasising that it will be a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Photo: Farah Dakhlallah on X

In his remarks, Zelenskyy noted that this is Stoltenberg's third visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

Quote: "Today, we can say that Ukraine and the Alliance have reached their highest level of cooperation since our independence. But not the greatest conceivable, and this is what we discussed today and will continue to talk about after the press conference," the president said.

Stoltenberg stated last week that the fresh revelations of Russian espionage in Alliance member states will not jeopardise the deployment of military support to Ukraine.

