All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – photo

Mariia Yemets, Yevhen KizilovMonday, 29 April 2024, 15:19
NATO Secretary General arrives in Kyiv – photo
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy meets Jens Stoltenberg in Kyiv. Photo: Dakhlalla on X

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Kyiv.

Source: Farah Dakhlallah, spokesperson of NATO, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Around 15:00 Kyiv time, the spokeswoman announced Stoltenberg's news conference via Twitter (X), emphasising that it will be a joint briefing with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Kyiv.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: Farah Dakhlallah on X

In his remarks, Zelenskyy noted that this is Stoltenberg's third visit to Ukraine since the start of Russia’s full-scale war.

Quote: "Today, we can say that Ukraine and the Alliance have reached their highest level of cooperation since our independence. But not the greatest conceivable, and this is what we discussed today and will continue to talk about after the press conference," the president said.

Stoltenberg stated last week that the fresh revelations of Russian espionage in Alliance member states will not jeopardise the deployment of military support to Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: NATOUkraine
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
NATO
Stoltenberg invites Zelenskyy to NATO summit and explains what to expect from it
Russian spies in NATO countries won't deter support for Ukraine – Secretary General Stoltenberg
Bild exposes secret dinner: German foreign minister and NATO chief discuss Ukraine – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: