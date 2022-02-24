Укр / Рус Клуб УП
Zelensky asks the EU to shut Russia out of SWIFT and stop oil and gas trade

Thursday, 24 February 2022, 23:43

President Volodymyr Zelensky called on the EU leaders to take part in an emergency meeting of the European Council to shut Russia out of SWIFT and impose an embargo on oil and gas trade.

"Europe's fate is being decided in Ukraine: if Putin does not get a decent rebuff now, he will move on. Strong economic and financial sanctions against the aggressor should be adopted immediately to deprived of the means to continue the aggression: shut out of SWIFT, impose an embargo on oil and gas trade, help the army with arms and ammunition, and support the UN peacekeeping operation. "

The President emphasized that Ukrainians are dying for the freedom of Ukraine and Europe.

"We waited for a long time at the open door. We asked about NATO membership – but have not heard the answer," he said.

"Now we need international legal guarantees of security, a clear European outlook, and rapid and concrete actions," Zelensky said.

Source: Volodymyr Zelensky on Facebook

