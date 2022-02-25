All Sections
Zelenskyy: Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later

Friday, 25 February 2022, 06:18
Zelenskyy: Russia will have to talk to us sooner or later

Source: Zelenskyy’s televised address

In Zelenskyy’s words: "Russia will still have to talk to us sooner or later. Talk about how to end the fighting and stop this invasion. The sooner the conversation begins, the smaller Russia's losses will be."

Details: According to Zelenskyy, the attack of Russian troops are not selective or discerning enough, they "do not distinguish in which areas to operate", and both Ukrainian military and civilians are currently under attack.

At the same time, Ukrainians are acting like true heroes. The enemy has been stopped in most directions and fighting continues.

The president added that "Russia's attack continues with the expectation that our forces will be tired. But no one is tired." 

Zelenskyy called upon people to be demonstrate as much endurance as possible and to support and care for their relatives, loved ones, and those around them.

He urged the people of Ukraine to stop the enemy wherever they may encounter them, since Ukraine’s fate depends only on Ukrainians.

According to the president, "the truth is on our side" and Russia’s "missiles are helpless against our freedom".

https://www.pravda.com.ua/news/2022/02/25/7325654/
