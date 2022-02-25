All Sections
Zelenskyy: When bombs fall in Kyiv, it happens in Europe

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOFriday, 25 February 2022, 13:09

Ad verbatim: "German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said yesterday about Russia's invasion of Ukraine; that Europe has not seen anything like this for 75 years. And this is true. But this is not the whole truth.

This is not just Russia's invasion of Ukraine, this is the beginning of the war against Europe. Against the unity of Europe. Against basic human rights in Europe. Against all the rules of coexistence on the continent. Against the fact that European states refuse to divide, to divide borders by force.

For the second day in a row, Ukrainian cities are under rocket and bomb strikes. Tank columns and air raids are extremely similar to what Europe has seen long time ago - during World War II - and what saying "never again". But here it is! Here it is again. Now. In 2022. 75 years after the end of World War II.

I'm sure you see it - all of you, all of Europe. But we do not fully see what you are going to do with it. How are you going to defend yourselves when you are helping us in Ukraine so slowly? "

