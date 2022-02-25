Poland closes its airspace for Russian airlines

According to "Evropeys’ka Pravda", Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted these news earlier today.

"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution of the Council of Ministers that will lead to the closure of airspace for Russian airlines,"

prime minister wrote.

The UK was the first country to propose the idea of closing the airspace for Russian planes. "Aeroflot" [the flag carrier and Russia’s largest airline] was targeted by the latest package of sanctions on 24 February. Similar step might be taken by the EU.

Other states are expected to impose similar restrictions; European Union as a whole might also approve these or similar sanctions.

In response, Russia has banned flights and transit of all planes "affiliated with the UK".