All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Poland closes its airspace for Russian airlines

European PravdaFriday, 25 February 2022, 15:26

According to "Evropeys’ka Pravda", Poland’s prime minister Mateusz Morawiecki tweeted these news earlier today.

"I have ordered the preparation of a resolution of the Council of Ministers that will lead to the closure of airspace for Russian airlines,"
prime minister wrote.

The UK was the first country to propose the idea of closing the airspace for Russian planes. "Aeroflot" [the flag carrier and Russia’s largest airline] was targeted by the latest package of sanctions on 24 February. Similar step might be taken by the EU.

Advertisement:

Other states are expected to impose similar restrictions; European Union as a whole might also approve these or similar sanctions.

In response, Russia has banned flights and transit of all planes "affiliated with the UK".

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: