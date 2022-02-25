Ukraine is gathering evidence of Russia's war crimes to transmit them to The Hague

"Today’s Russian attacks on kindergartens and orphanages are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute. Together with the Office of the Attorney General, we are documenting them and will urgently transmit them to The Hague. Responsibility is inevitable," the minister wrote on Twitter.



There is a probability that the Russian army used Grad rocket launchers to shell an orphanage in the town of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, which houses 50 children. No one has been injured in the shelling.



In addition, the Russian army has shelled a residential area of Oktyrka from Uragan rocket launchers, hitting bomb shelters and a kindergarten. The number of casualties remains unclear, but several children have sustained severe injuries.



Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the Hague-based International Criminal Court, has previously expressed concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stated that the ICC could take up the case.