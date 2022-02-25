All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine is gathering evidence of Russia's war crimes to transmit them to The Hague

Friday, 25 February 2022, 16:01

"Today’s Russian attacks on kindergartens and orphanages are war crimes and violations of the Rome Statute. Together with the Office of the Attorney General, we are documenting them and will urgently transmit them to The Hague. Responsibility is inevitable," the minister wrote on Twitter.

There is a probability that the Russian army used Grad rocket launchers to shell an orphanage in the town of Vorzel in the Kyiv region, which houses 50 children. No one has been injured in the shelling.

In addition, the Russian army has shelled a residential area of Oktyrka from Uragan rocket launchers, hitting bomb shelters and a kindergarten. The number of casualties remains unclear, but several children have sustained severe injuries.

Karim Khan, the Prosecutor of the Hague-based International Criminal Court, has previously expressed concern over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and stated that the ICC could take up the case.

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: