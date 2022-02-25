Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
On the first day of the large-scale war, the National Bank of Ukraine issued a record refinancing to banks

Friday, 25 February 2022, 18:19

This is stated in the statistics of NBU against the results of the first day of work in the context of a full-scale invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine.

The volume of refinancing loans issued on February 24th broke records even of those during the COVID-19 crisis, when the daily borrowing by banks reached a maximum of UAH 10-11 billion.

It should be noted that in connection with the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the NBU adopted a number of resolutions that fixed the official US Dollar (USD) exchange rate at UAH 29.25 per 1 USD (at the level of the exchange rate on February 24, 2022). The National Bank of Ukraine also imposed restrictions on the amount of cash withdrawals during the day in the amount of UAH 100,000.

The regulator banned the issuance of cash currency and suspended transactions for Russian citizens account holders.

At the same time, the NBU has significantly simplified banks' access to liquidity by introducing indefinite blank refinancing loans. Such loans will be issued without collateral.

On February 25th, the National Bank decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate the banks controlled by the Russian Federation. In particular, this concerns the "MR Bank" (formerly "Sberbank") and the "Prominvestbank".

 

