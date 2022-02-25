All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


On the first day of the large-scale war, the National Bank of Ukraine issued a record refinancing to banks

Friday, 25 February 2022, 17:19

This is stated in the statistics of NBU against the results of the first day of work in the context of a full-scale invasion of the Russian army in Ukraine.

The volume of refinancing loans issued on February 24th broke records even of those during the COVID-19 crisis, when the daily borrowing by banks reached a maximum of UAH 10-11 billion.

It should be noted that in connection with the imposition of martial law in Ukraine, the NBU adopted a number of resolutions that fixed the official US Dollar (USD) exchange rate at UAH 29.25 per 1 USD (at the level of the exchange rate on February 24, 2022). The National Bank of Ukraine also imposed restrictions on the amount of cash withdrawals during the day in the amount of UAH 100,000.

Advertisement:

The regulator banned the issuance of cash currency and suspended transactions for Russian citizens account holders.

At the same time, the NBU has significantly simplified banks' access to liquidity by introducing indefinite blank refinancing loans. Such loans will be issued without collateral.

On February 25th, the National Bank decided to revoke the banking license and liquidate the banks controlled by the Russian Federation. In particular, this concerns the "MR Bank" (formerly "Sberbank") and the "Prominvestbank".

 

Advertisement:

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

Ukrainian air defences destroy 8 missiles heading towards Kyiv – Air Force

updatedZelenskyy begins US visit on Monday, scheduled to meet Biden

All News
RECENT NEWS
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
12:17
UK launches authority to monitor enforcement of sanctions against Russia
12:16
Russia to hold Putin's "elections" in Ukraine's occupied territories
All News
Advertisement: