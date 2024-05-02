All Sections
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit "at this stage", but process unthinkable without it

Ivanna Kostina, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 May 2024, 13:59
Switzerland: Russia not invited to Peace Summit at this stage, but process unthinkable without it
Swiss flag in Geneva. Photo: Getty Images

The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that at this stage, Russia has not been invited to the Global Peace Summit in June in Bürgenstock.

Source: European Pravda; Switzerland’s Foreign Ministry

Details: Nonetheless, the Swiss side expressed the belief that Russia must be included in the peace process.

"Russia has not been invited at this stage. Switzerland has always shown openness to extending an invitation to Russia for this Summit. However, Russia has said repeatedly and also publicly that it has no interest in participating in this first Summit," the statement said. 

The Swiss Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasised that the summit aims to initiate the peace process. 

"Switzerland is convinced that Russia must be involved in this process. A peace process without Russia is unthinkable," the ministry said.

Background:

  • Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba explained that Ukraine currently sees no point in inviting Moscow to the Global Peace Summit in Switzerland, adding that contacts with Russia will still be necessary after the international community consolidates its position.
  • US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that the West, by supporting Ukraine, is sending a message to Vladimir Putin that for ending the war from his side, a "sincere desire" to engage in peaceful negotiations in accordance with the basic principles of international law is necessary.

