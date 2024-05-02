Satellite imagery appears online of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea

Radio Liberty has published Planet Labs satellite imagery showing the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile strikes on Russia’s Dzhankoi military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 29-30 April.

Source: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

Наслідки ракетних ударів ЗСУ по російському військовому аеродрому "Джанкой" в тимчасово окупованому Криму в ніч на 30 квітня.

ВІДЕО: "Радіо Свобода"

Details: Skhemy noted that the satellite recorded damage to military equipment at the airfield, most likely a Russian S-300/S-400 air defence system, which consists of launchers and radars.

"Judging by the satellite photos, one of the S-300/S-400 systems was hit, while the others were redeployed from the area," Skhemy said.

The fact that the system was located there is evidenced by an image from 27 April.

Background: On the night of 29-30 April, local residents reported that explosions were heard in Simferopol, Hvardiiske and Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea.

