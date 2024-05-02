All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Satellite imagery appears online of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 2 May 2024, 15:30
Satellite imagery appears online of Ukrainian strikes on Russian airfield in Crimea
Photo: Radio Liberty's project Skhemy

Radio Liberty has published Planet Labs satellite imagery showing the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces' missile strikes on Russia’s Dzhankoi military airfield in temporarily occupied Crimea on the night of 29-30 April.

Source: Skhemy, a Radio Liberty project

Details: Skhemy noted that the satellite recorded damage to military equipment at the airfield, most likely a Russian S-300/S-400 air defence system, which consists of launchers and radars. 

"Judging by the satellite photos, one of the S-300/S-400 systems was hit, while the others were redeployed from the area," Skhemy said. 

The fact that the system was located there is evidenced by an image from 27 April.

Background: On the night of 29-30 April, local residents reported that explosions were heard in Simferopol, Hvardiiske and Dzhankoi in occupied Crimea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeawar
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Crimea
Russia's Defence Ministry reports drone attack on Crimea
Explosions rock Crimea: traffic on Crimean Bridge suspended
Powerful explosion rocks Dzhankoi
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:35
Poland will keep paying for over 20,000 Starlink terminals for Ukraine
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: