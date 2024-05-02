Ukraine's Special Operations Forces destroy Russian Buk anti-aircraft system and six missiles – video

Ukraine's Special Operations Forces have destroyed the transporter erector launcher (TEL) of a Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile system on the Sumy front.

Source: press service of the Special Operations Forces of Ukraine

Details: According to reports, operators in a Ukrainian SOF unit spotted the Russian Buk-M1 anti-aircraft missile system while conducting combat operations on the Sumy front.

Advertisement:

The SOF operators then used attack drones to strike the target.

The Russians tried unsuccessfully to put out the fire and salvage their equipment. The hit destroyed the TEL, which contained six missiles, and damaged the Buk-M1's launch facility.

Previously: On 30 April, the Special Operations Forces reported the destruction of two Russian Buk anti-aircraft missile systems during reconnaissance, also on the Sumy front.

Support UP or become our patron!