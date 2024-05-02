All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact

Mariia Yemets, Alona MazurenkoThursday, 2 May 2024, 14:45
Macron doesn't rule out sending troops to Ukraine if Russians break through line of contact
France's President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

France's President Emmanuel Macron has not changed his opinion on the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine. He considers such an approach correct and said that if the Russians break through the line of contact and Ukraine requests help, it is worth considering.

Source: European Pravda; Macron in an interview with The Economist

Details: Macron replied affirmatively that he still stands by his words regarding the possibility of deploying allies' troops in Ukraine.

Advertisement:

Quote from Macron: "I’m not ruling anything out, because we are facing someone who is not ruling anything out. We have undoubtedly been too hesitant by defining the limits of our action to someone who no longer has any and who is the aggressor!"

He insists that withholding from the adversary a full understanding of what actions can or should not be expected is also a deterrence tool.

"Otherwise we weaken ourselves, which is the framework within which we have been operating until now. In fact, many countries said that in the weeks that followed that they understood our approach, that they agreed with our position and that this position was a good thing," added the French president.

Macron noted that the French military has recently intervened in Africa, to fight terrorism at the request of other sovereign states.

Quote from Macron: "If the Russians were to break through the front lines, if there were a Ukrainian request—which is not the case today—we would legitimately have to ask ourselves this question. So I think to rule it out a priori is not to learn the lessons of the past two years."

He added that the aggressive reaction from Moscow to his initial statements proved that they had the desired effect.

Quote from Macron: "I have a clear strategic objective: Russia cannot win in Ukraine. If Russia wins in Ukraine, there will be no security in Europe. Who can pretend that Russia will stop there? What security will there be for the other neighbouring countries, Moldova, Romania, Poland, Lithuania and the others?

And behind that, what credibility for Europeans who would have spent billions, said that the survival of the continent was at stake and not have given themselves the means to stop Russia? So yes, we mustn’t rule anything out because our objective is that Russia must never be able to win in Ukraine."

He also explained he was talking about a number of threats, starting with direct military ones, when he said Europe "can fall apart" in a recent speech.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronUkrainewarRussia
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Macron
Macron wants to start discussions on European defence including nuclear weapons
Zelenskyy comments on Macron's "Olympic truce" idea
Macron to propose global ceasefire, including Ukraine, during Olympics
RECENT NEWS
20:04
Polish President confirms his participation in Ukraine's Peace Summit in Switzerland
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: