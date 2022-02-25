Issue of war bonds, increased port security: Decisions made by the Cabinet of Ministers

"Our economy will be reoriented to the work mode all for the front, all for victory. You, dear citizens, should reorient yourselves to the same mode of work," Shmyhal began.

According to Shmyhal, the government held an extraordinary meeting today. At this meeting, decisions such as "necessary to ensure the armed forces, the stability of hospitals and critical infrastructure during the period of martial law."

The State Treasury Service in cooperation with the Ministry of Finance will reallocate funds to finance the strengthening of national security and the defence sector, extraordinary measures under martial law and payments, announced the prime minister. "

Secondly, the government decided to carry out state domestic debts in the amount of up to 400 billion UAH through a gradual issue of the war bonds", - he emphasized. Moreover, he said, the government approved additional types of allowances for soldiers, servicemen and commanding officers. In addition, the government decided that the funds that Ukrainians received for vaccinations on the bank card "SupportIS" can be used to help the Ukrainian army. The money can be sent to the Ukrainian charitable foundation" Come back alive" by the International Bargaining Forum (IBF) or transferred to a special account of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU), opened to raise funds for the army.

Port protection must be strengthened - The Cabinet of Ministers sets the 3rd security level for sea and river ports of Ukraine, the port facilities and vessels allowed to sail under Ukrainian law during martial law.

Also, according to the decision of the government, the leaders of the military defense zone can independently decide during martial law what type of humanitarian aid and how much is needed. The State Customs Service and border guards must ensure the immediate passage of such aid for hospitals, hospitals, Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), and terror defense forces. There is also a temporary halt to the export of blood products. Furthermore, a temporary export halt on blood products will be introduced. The Ministry of Health will confirm the volume of mandatory deliveries of blood and blood products to health systems.

