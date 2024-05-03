Kremlin concerned over Macron and Cameron's statements on Western troops in Ukraine and attacks on Russia

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, has stated that the Kremlin was concerned about the latest statements by the French president and the UK Foreign Secretary regarding the possible presence of Western troops in Ukraine and UK weapons strikes on Russian Federation territory, calling them "dangerous" and "escalating tension."

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti

Quote: "Another extremely risky statement. We observe similar rhetorical escalation on the side of official representatives, at the level of heads of state in France, and at a more expert level in the United Kingdom.

Details: The Kremlin spokesman stated that it was causing a "direct escalation of tensions" in the Ukraine conflict. He warned that this might "pose a danger to European security, the entire architecture of European security."

"Here is a concerning trend of growing tensions in the official's statement that we kept track of. This makes us concerned," said Peskov.

Background:

France's President Emmanuel Macron stated that he did not change his opinion on the deployment of Western troops in Ukraine. He considers such an approach correct and said that if the Russians break through the line of contact and Ukraine requests help, it is worth considering.

UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron told Reuters that Ukraine has the right to use weapons provided by London to strike targets in Russia.

