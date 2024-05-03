All Sections
Kremlin concerned over Macron and Cameron's statements on Western troops in Ukraine and attacks on Russia

STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 3 May 2024, 13:23
Kremlin concerned over Macron and Cameron's statements on Western troops in Ukraine and attacks on Russia
Dmitry Peskov. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the Kremlin's press secretary, has stated that the Kremlin was concerned about the latest statements by the French president and the UK Foreign Secretary regarding the possible presence of Western troops in Ukraine and UK weapons strikes on Russian Federation territory, calling them "dangerous" and "escalating tension."

Source: Russian state-owned news agency RIA Novosti 

Quote: "Another extremely risky statement. We observe similar rhetorical escalation on the side of official representatives, at the level of heads of state in France, and at a more expert level in the United Kingdom.

Details: The Kremlin spokesman stated that it was causing a "direct escalation of tensions" in the Ukraine conflict. He warned that this might "pose a danger to European security, the entire architecture of European security."

"Here is a concerning trend of growing tensions in the official's statement that we kept track of. This makes us concerned," said Peskov.

Background: 

Subjects: RussiaUkraineFranceUK
