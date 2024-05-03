All Sections
Fortification construction in 5 oblasts, including Donetsk, being completed – Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Iryna BalachukFriday, 3 May 2024, 11:22
Fortification construction in 5 oblasts, including Donetsk, being completed – Ukraine's Defence Ministry
Photo: mil.gov.ua

The Defence Ministry of  Ukraine has announced that it is currently completing the construction of fortifications in five oblasts, including Donetsk, where active fighting is ongoing.

Source: the Defence Ministry on Telegram

Quote from the ministry: "Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk, Kherson, and Kharkiv oblasts: construction of defensive fortifications is nearing completion in five areas simultaneously."

Details: The ministry did not provide any further details, but the video footage shows the construction of underground concrete shelters and so-called dragon's teeth, which are intended to slow down Russian ground advances.

Subjects: Ministry of Defencewar
