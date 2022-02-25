European Union decided to freeze the assets of Putin and Lavrov

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edgars Rinkevics, said that this decision was made by the Council of the EU at the level of foreign ministers.

Mr. Rinkevics posted on Twitter: "Foreign Affairs Council approves the second package of sanctions, asset freeze includes Russian president and foreign minister". He also added that they are preparing the third package of sanctions.

Earlier, the media reported that the EU had decided not to ban Putin and Lavrov from entering, in order to confirm its readiness to leave symbolic diplomatic opportunities open.

On the second day of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding that the EU impose tough sanctions, including the abolition of visas for Russians, disconnection from Swift, complete isolation of Russia, recall of ambassadors, the oil embargo, and airspace closure