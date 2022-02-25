Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

European Union decided to freeze the assets of Putin and Lavrov

Friday, 25 February 2022, 20:25

Latvian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Edgars Rinkevics, said that this decision was made by the Council of the EU at the level of foreign ministers. 

Mr. Rinkevics posted on Twitter: "Foreign Affairs Council approves the second package of sanctions, asset freeze includes Russian president and foreign minister". He also added that they are preparing the third package of sanctions.

Earlier, the media reported that the EU had decided not to ban Putin and Lavrov from entering, in order to confirm its readiness to leave symbolic diplomatic opportunities open.

On the second day of Russia's war against Ukraine, President Volodymyr Zelensky is demanding that the EU impose tough sanctions, including the abolition of visas for Russians, disconnection from Swift, complete isolation of Russia, recall of ambassadors, the oil embargo, and airspace closure

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News