Canada is imposing sanctions on Putin and Lukashenko and demanding Russia's removal from SWIFT

"We are taking further action today. We impose sanctions on President Putin for his barbaric attack against Ukraine. We demand that Russia is immediately removed from the international banking system, SWIFT. We impose sanctions on the Belarusian leaders complicit in the Russian invasion. We will match donations to the Red Cross to support the Ukrainian people. We stand beside our allies and the brave Ukrainian people in their fight for their democracy - and ours. Slava Ukraini!"

Earlier the EU and the United States imposed sanctions on Putin. Western countries are also discussing the possibility of disconnecting Russia from the SWIFT payment system. Currently, three countries are against it: Germany, Hungary and Cyprus.