Lyashko: enemies killed 198 people, including 3 children

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 09:48

Health Minister Viktor Lyashko announced the death of 198 people, including three children, as a result of a full-scale attack by Russia.

Source: Lyashko on Facebook , "Ohmatdyt" on Instagram.

Ad verbatim: "Invaders killed 198 civilians, including 3 children, 1115 people are wounded, including 33 children."

Details: The largest children's specialized hospital in Ukraine, Okhmatdyt, reported that on February 26 an ambulance delivered a 7-year-old child in critical condition after being shelled by the Russian military. Soldiers of the Armed Forces of Ukraine called an ambulance.

The boy was found to have a shrapnel wound of the neck on his right side, multiple shrapnel damages to soft tissues, a torn wound of the head and a concussion.

Due to the severity of the injury the boy had to undergo surgery right in the admission unit of the trauma center of the hospital in order to stop the bleeding.

"Currently, the child is in critical condition in the intensive care unit. He is on artificial lung ventilation, his life is supported by medical equipment. The child is unconscious, blood transfusion is currently ongoing. The location of the boy’s parents is currently unknown," – Okhmatdyt statement says.

The wounded boy is recorded in the documents as "Unknown №1"

The hospital said that because of Russia's attack on Ukraine, they were forced to resort to the principles of military sorting and not to carry out planned operations in order to rescue healthy children affected by war.

"We demand the aggressor to immediately stop attacks on civilians and children. Okhmatdyt's medical team appeals to the entire world community: help us. This bloodshed in a European country in the 21st century must end," Okhmatdyt said in a statement.

