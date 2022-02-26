Ukrzaliznytsia cuts power at the Central rail station in Kyiv due to shelling nearby

Saturday, 26 February 2022, 21:16

Ukrzaliznytsia [Ukrainian Railways] cuts power at the Central rail station in Kyiv because of the shelling nearby.

Source: Ukrainian Railways’ press-service as told to "Interfax-Ukraine"

Quote: "Currently the supply of electricity is cut off because of the shelling taking place near the rail station. Passengers and staff have been evacuated to a bunker."

Details: After the shelling ends, power supply – as well as train departures – will be renewed.

As of 21:50, Kyiv Central Railway Station has resumed operations. "We are sending trains. Please keep calm," UZ announced on Telegram.