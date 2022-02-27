Укр
Russian invaders blew up a gas pipeline in Kharkiv
Sunday, 27 February 2022, 02:26
Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace
Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence
Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed
"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard
Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council
Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
