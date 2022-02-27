Hotline for relatives of the Russian combatants started receiving calls

Ad verbatim: "Hundreds of people are already calling the hotline for the relatives of the Russian invaders looking for their family members.

Captured prisoners have an opportunity to call home, like this yet another "lost" combatant from Novokunetsky special operations police detachment."

Details: In the video, the captive says that "the command officers betrayed us", that the Ukrainian military fired grenade launchers and "half of the detachment died." He himself "miraculously survived".



More background: The Ukrainian Defence Ministry launched the hot line "Come back alive from Ukraine!" in the evening on February 26. It allows the relatives of the Russian military to find out whether their family members are still alive, have been taken prisoners, and have any injuries, or whether a corpse of the deceased relative can be transported from Ukraine.