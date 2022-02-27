Kyiv: A Russian projectile hits a radioactive waste disposal site

Details: Currently the scale of the destruction cannot be properly assessed. However, according to the SNRIU preliminary assessment, there is no threat to the population outside of the sanitary protection zone [of the site].

The press service of the Department of Emergencies reported to Interfax-Ukraine: "The fence was hit. The building and tanks remain intact."

Surveillance cameras recorded falling shells.

The automated radiation monitoring system has failed.

It was reported that an assessment of the radiation situation will be undertaken after the shelling is over.