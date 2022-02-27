Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Norway will reconsider its position on military assistance for Ukraine

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 08:21

Norway that has been refraining from providing military support for Ukraine to fight against Russian aggression will reconsider its position. 

According to European Pravda, NRK reported that this information has been released by the Prime Minister of Norway Jonas Gahr Støre.

On Friday, Jonas Gahr Støre said that Norway cannot depart from its principle not to supply weapons and ammunition in the conflict zones, which is enshrined in the Parliament’s decision from 1959.

However, the next day, Jonas Gahr Støre stated that he will reconsider his position, and Norway will probably provide some equipment for Ukraine.

"This situation is very special, and we should again look at the provision of the legislation," stated the Prime Minister of Norway.

Background: on February 26, Germany sharply changed its position under the pressure of other allies and approved the decision to provide a thousand units of anti-tank weapons and 500 anti-aircraft missiles Stinger for the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Berlin also has allowed the Netherlands to send 400 manual anti-tank grenade launchers to help Ukraine in the fight against Russian troops. Estonia has also received a permission for which it has been waiting for weeks to send Haubitze to Ukraine.  

