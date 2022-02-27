In Chernihiv region local crowd blocked the armed vehicles of the invaders

In Koryukivka, Chernihiv region, local population took to the streets to stop a column of Russian occupiers.

Source : Facebook page of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

Ad verbatim: "On the outskirts of the town of Koryukivka, in Chernihiv region, local people are blocking the movement of the enemy’s armoured vehicles. Take the example of Koryukivka! We are on our land.

