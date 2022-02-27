Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU, has shown the destruction of an enemy column by Bayraktar

The commander-in-chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) Valery Zaluzhny showed how a column of enemy military equipment in the Kherson Oblast was destroyed by a Byraktar.

Source: Valery Zaluzhny, the Commander-in-Chief of the AFU on Facebook

Direct speech: "This is what the "life-giving" Bayraktar does! Chernobayevka village, Kherson Oblast. Welcome to hell!"