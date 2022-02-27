Ukrainians shut down websites of Belarus’s National Bank, Ministry of Information Policy

SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 2:30 PM

Ukrainian cyberspecialists have disabled the official websites of the National Bank of Belarus and of the Ministry of Information Policy of Belarus. Tens of other Belarusian websites of strategic importance are also no longer operational.

Source: IT Army of Ukraine

Ekonomichna Pravda has checked the websites of the Belarusian Ministry of Defence and of the self-proclaimed president Lukashenko and found that they were also down.