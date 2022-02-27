Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Ukraine’s Ministry of Health Invites Foreign Medical Professionals to Work in Ukrainian Hospitals

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 19:22

Olena Barsukova - 27 February 2022

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is inviting foreign doctors to come and work in Ukrainian medical facilities.

"In these difficult times, Ukraine’s healthcare system is in need of resources. Medical professionals are treating patients 24/7 while shells crash and bullets fly. There is an acute need to bolster the ranks of medical professionals to help at the front lines and other areas across Ukraine," says the Ministry.

Foreign doctors who want to defend Ukraine together with Ukrainian medical professionals need to approach Ukrainian diplomatic representations in their countries.

Doctors should send their resumes to ukrainemedhelp@gmail.com.

The Ministry underscores that it "will be extremely grateful to all of our foreign colleagues who respond and help us."

As Ukrainian medical professionals need assistance, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine together with the Ukrainian Red Cross has opened a charitable account for hospitals.

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
12:12
No date for next round of negotiations with Russia yet
12:12
Threats of nuclear war coming from Russia again
11:38
Defence Minister Reznikov: "The enemy is giving up, the Russians are protesting, the Russian propaganda is failing"
11:37
Russian naval ship spotted near Odessa shores
10:57
Ukraine's former President Yanukovych ousted in 2014 is in Minsk, Kremlin wants to reinstall him in Kyiv
10:54
Ukrainians overwhelmingly in favour of joining NATO and the EU
10:42
Almost 90% of Ukrainians believe that Russia will lose the war
10:37
Mayor of Mariupol on Russian shelling: the city has been "pounded" non-stop for 12 hours
10:35
Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia have shifted in time - Russian media
10:27
Russian invaders land in Mykolayiv. Residents are asked to leave city streets
All News