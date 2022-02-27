All Sections
Ukraine’s Ministry of Health Invites Foreign Medical Professionals to Work in Ukrainian Hospitals

Sunday, 27 February 2022, 18:22

Olena Barsukova - 27 February 2022

The Ministry of Health of Ukraine is inviting foreign doctors to come and work in Ukrainian medical facilities.

"In these difficult times, Ukraine’s healthcare system is in need of resources. Medical professionals are treating patients 24/7 while shells crash and bullets fly. There is an acute need to bolster the ranks of medical professionals to help at the front lines and other areas across Ukraine," says the Ministry.

Foreign doctors who want to defend Ukraine together with Ukrainian medical professionals need to approach Ukrainian diplomatic representations in their countries.

Doctors should send their resumes to ukrainemedhelp@gmail.com.

The Ministry underscores that it "will be extremely grateful to all of our foreign colleagues who respond and help us."

As Ukrainian medical professionals need assistance, the Ministry of Health of Ukraine together with the Ukrainian Red Cross has opened a charitable account for hospitals.

