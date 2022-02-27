Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit with the UN to seek compensation for the damage caused by the oil depot fire

Ukraine is preparing a lawsuit before the UN International Court of Justice to seek full compensation for the environmental damage caused by the oil depot fire in the village of Kryachky, Vasylkiv community, Kyiv region.

This was announced by Acting Minister of Environment and Natural Resources Ruslan Strelets.

Verbatim: "To achieve their aggressive goal, uninvited guests carried out missile and artillery strikes on Ukrainian territory, harming our ecosystems and natural resources."

According to preliminary estimates, the unprecedented environmental damage from the fire at the oil depot in the village of Kryachky, Vasylkiv community, Kyiv region, amounts to eight hundred and ten billion hryvnias.

Specialists from the Ministry of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources and the State Ecological Inspectorate are currently working on accurate calculations.

Verbatim: "But I am sure that the amount will only increase. We add it to the general basket of losses caused by the occupiers. I want to reassure Ukrainians that the environmental situation is currently under control, your life and health are not in danger."

