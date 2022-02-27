Klytschko calling Kyiv residents to spend the night in shelters

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKO - SUNDAY, 27 FEBRUARY 2022, 21:42

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klytschko called on Kyiv residents to spend the night in shelters.

Source: Klytschko on Telegram

Ad verbatim : "This night will be difficult again. That is why our defenders are preparing to protect the capital. And I urge Kyiv residents to spend this night in shelters.

Because the enemy is getting angry. They shoot peaceful homes. They continue destroying our infrastructure. Despite the fact that they bear heavy losses - both human and military ones. It appears that Russians did not expect such resistance and spirit from Ukrainian people, both military and civilian."