"Disabled in 5 minutes": Ukrainians hack Moscow Stock Exchange

A group of Ukrainian hackers took just 5 minutes to disable the website of the Moscow Stock Exchange, as reported in Telegram.

Earlier, the IT specialists disabled dozens of Belarusian websites, including the official government portal and propagandist media sites.

Reminder: Ukrainian cyber-specialists have disabled the websites of the Belarusian National Bank and the Ministry of Information Policy. Dozens of other strategic websites are not working.

Economichna Pravda