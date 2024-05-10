Ukrainians change their preference from strong leader to democratic system – survey

Opinion polls have shown that Ukrainians have largely changed their minds compared to previous years and believe that a democratic system is more important to Ukraine than a strong leader.

Source: a survey by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS)

Quote from KIIS: "Another question is: what is more important for the citizens themselves: that we have a strong leader (leaders) or that we have a democratic system? In July 2022, at the request of "Opora", KIIS asked the question: what is important for Ukraine "now"; 58% answered that "a strong leader is more important to Ukraine now than a democratic system", and 27% answered that the priority of a democratic system.

We asked a similar question in October 2020, but without the emphasis on "now", that is, we asked what should be the priority in general. At that time, 54% preferred a strong leader and 31% preferred a democratic system (which, respectively, is similar to the needs "now" according to the July 2022 survey). Instead, in December 2023, the majority of Ukrainians (59%) answered that a democratic system is more important to Ukraine. The share of those who believed that it is more important for Ukraine to have a strong leader is 32%."

Graph3 Kyiv International Institute of Sociology ( KIIS

Details: The survey was conducted in December 2023 by telephone interviews with about 1,000 respondents from a nationwide sample of adult citizens.

