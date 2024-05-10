Slovak president arrives in Ukraine on farewell visit – photo

Zuzana Čaputová, President of Slovakia, paid a farewell visit to Kyiv on 10 May as her presidential term is coming to an end.

Source: European Pravda with reference to TASR

Details: Маrtіn Strіžеnеc, a spokesperson for Čaputová, said information on the programme for her stay in Ukraine will be provided on an ongoing basis for security reasons.

Čaputová mentioned on Facebook that this is her fourth visit to Kyiv during her presidency and her third during the war.

"Another reason for my visit is that I’ve brought good news about Slovakia’s aid to Ukraine," Čaputová noted.

Background:

Peter Pellegrini, a coalition partner of anti-Ukrainian Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, has been elected as the new President of Slovakia.

Pellegrini’s election win means that Fico and his allies will consolidate their power and control Slovakia’s parliament, government and President’s Office.

After current Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová resigns in June, Slovakia will have no senior official who unconditionally supports military aid for Kyiv and its efforts to defend itself against Russian aggression.

