Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported late in the evening on 10 May that fighting for Strilecha, Pylna, Borysivka, Oliinykove and Ohirtseve is ongoing. Counteroffensive measures also continue in and around the settlements of Lypky and Vovchansk.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Quote: "As of now, defensive battles are ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast against the Russian occupiers’ attempts to conduct offensive actions and advance deep into the territory of our state. Counteroffensive measures continue in and around Lypky and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. The enemy is using infantry and equipment.

Fighting is also ongoing for the settlements in the border areas which were effectively in the grey zone – Strilecha, Pylna and Borysivka, as well as in the area of Oliinykove and Ohirtseve."

Details: The General Staff reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines. Firing is being carried out to disrupt the Russian offensive and destroy the occupier who has broken through the Ukrainian defence. Decisions to reinforce our combat units will be implemented.

