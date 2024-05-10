Fighting for grey zone settlements continues in Kharkiv Oblast – Ukrainian General Staff
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported late in the evening on 10 May that fighting for Strilecha, Pylna, Borysivka, Oliinykove and Ohirtseve is ongoing. Counteroffensive measures also continue in and around the settlements of Lypky and Vovchansk.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Quote: "As of now, defensive battles are ongoing in Kharkiv Oblast against the Russian occupiers’ attempts to conduct offensive actions and advance deep into the territory of our state. Counteroffensive measures continue in and around Lypky and Vovchansk in Kharkiv Oblast. The enemy is using infantry and equipment.
Fighting is also ongoing for the settlements in the border areas which were effectively in the grey zone – Strilecha, Pylna and Borysivka, as well as in the area of Oliinykove and Ohirtseve."
Details: The General Staff reported that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are operating on prepared defensive lines. Firing is being carried out to disrupt the Russian offensive and destroy the occupier who has broken through the Ukrainian defence. Decisions to reinforce our combat units will be implemented.
Background:
- On 10 May, reports emerged that Russian occupation forces had intensified their activities in Kharkiv Oblast, and battles are ongoing there.
- During a briefing with Slovak President Zuzana Čaputová, President Zelenskyy confirmed that Russian troops have launched a new wave of offensive actions in Kharkiv Oblast.
- Ukraine's Ministry of Defence reported that reserve units have been sent to the north of Kharkiv Oblast.
- Border hromadas of Kharkiv Oblast are under intense large-scale Russian bombardment, resulting in injuries and fatalities among civilians. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] People are being evacuated from the town of Vovchansk and surrounding settlements in Kharkiv Oblast.
- Ukrainska Pravda sources say that Russian occupation forces have seized four border villages in Kharkiv Oblast.
- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that Ukraine will deploy additional forces to Kharkiv fronts following intensified Russian activity on the border with Kharkiv Oblast.
