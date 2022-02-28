The enemy is shelling Chernihiv

Monday 28 February, 2022, 13:19

The enemy is continuing its intense shelling of the city of Chernihiv. The affected area includes residential buildings.

Verbatim: "As of 12:20 on 28 February, intensive shelling of the city Chernihiv has continued for 20 minutes straight on Belova, Rokosovsky, Dotsenko, and Pukhova Streets.

Private and multi-storey residential buildings are in the affected area."

Details: It is reported that a fire has broken out near the "Epicenter".