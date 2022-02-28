All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine places a ban on forcing teachers to take unpaid leave

Monday, 28 February 2022, 14:55

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:55

Details: The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine began to receive complaints from teachers, who have been forced to write applications for unpaid leave.

Minister of Education and Science Sergei of Ukraine Shkarlet explained that such demands by employers are categorically forbidden. Employees can only be given leave of absence by voluntary request, or they can be dismissed in accordance with employment legislation requirements.

Advertisement:

In addition, Shkarlet mentioned that in conditions of war, it is important to remain united and support each other.

Quote: "Be aware that the ministry categorically forbids the heads of educational authorities and/or heads of educational institutions to force teachers and other employees to write applications for leave without pay."

Advertisement:

Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked

Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukrainian actor and soldier Andrii Pavlenko killed in action

Over 100 consumers left without power due to Russian night attack on Kyiv

Rules of the game should be fair – Ukraine's Foreign Minister to meet his Hungarian counterpart

Footage released from scene of murder of collaborationist and former MP Illia Kyva – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
15:03
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih
14:36
Truck traffic at Dorohusk-Yahodyn checkpoint unblocked
13:59
Struggle for EU's decision to open accession negotiations with Ukraine still ongoing – Ukraine's Foreign Minister
13:45
The Guardian changes its article on Orbán's allies meeting US officials regarding Ukraine aid
13:30
Russian attack on Kherson Oblast results in casualties – photo
13:18
EU believes that Ukraine has walked only quarter of its path to defeat corruption
12:58
Head of State Border Guard Service checks positions on border with Russia – video
12:50
"We won't return to Europe of 2021: this would be Europe of 1930s"
12:43
Binance stops supporting roubles for P2P transfers
12:35
Russians storm Synkivka to block Kupiansk, sending in reserves – Ukrainian Ground Forces Commander
All News
Advertisement: