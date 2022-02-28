Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine places a ban on forcing teachers to take unpaid leave

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:55

Details: The Ministry of Education and Science of Ukraine began to receive complaints from teachers, who have been forced to write applications for unpaid leave.

Minister of Education and Science Sergei of Ukraine Shkarlet explained that such demands by employers are categorically forbidden. Employees can only be given leave of absence by voluntary request, or they can be dismissed in accordance with employment legislation requirements.

In addition, Shkarlet mentioned that in conditions of war, it is important to remain united and support each other.

Quote: "Be aware that the ministry categorically forbids the heads of educational authorities and/or heads of educational institutions to force teachers and other employees to write applications for leave without pay."