Zelenskyy: Situation on Pokrovsk front is difficult, positions must be strengthened

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 26 July 2024, 21:48
Zelenskyy: Situation on Pokrovsk front is difficult, positions must be strengthened
Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Stock photo: Getty Images

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says that the most difficult combat situation is on the Pokrovsk front in Donetsk Oblast, and the Ukrainian positions must be strengthened there.

Source: Zelenskyy in his evening video address on 26 July  

Quote: "In particular, together with the [Ukrainian defence] minister and the military command, we are carefully analysing the situation in the difficult areas; primarily it is the Pokrovsk direction in Donetsk Oblast. This is the direction that has been and remains the main focus of Russian attacks. There have been two reports today from Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. Everything must be done and will be done to strengthen our positions, our Ukrainian ability to inflict tangible losses on the occupier."

Details: Zelenskyy said he met with Defence Minister Rustem Umierov on Friday, discussing  new defence packages for Ukraine, which are being planned in collaboration with Western partners.

In addition, Zelenskyy praised Ukrainian soldiers for striking Russian positions and logistics on the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

Subjects: warDonetsk OblastZelenskyy
