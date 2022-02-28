Укр Рус Eng Клуб УП
Укр Рус Eng
up shop

Warning of fake “Come Back Alive” account. Where to send funds if you want to help?

Monday, 28 February 2022, 15:58

A fake account for the "Come Back Alive" foundation [that aids Ukraine’s armed forces] was created by unknown individuals to deceive those who want to support the foundation, "Come Back Alive" reports on Facebook.

"Please share this information and only use the foundation’s official resources [website, contacts, account details, etc.]."

"Come Back Alive" official websites:

https://savelife.in.ua/ 

https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/ 

This is the fake address – do NOT send money there: http://savelife.net.ua/.

A reminder that the Ministry of Health and the Red Cross society of Ukraine have created an account to help hospitals; the details can be found here.

Subjects: charity

Four Russian fighter jets violate Swedish airspace

Energodar residents form their city’s wall of defence

Russians attack a checkpoint in Korosten. 4 people killed

"Out with the Orcs": Melitopol protests against Russia's invasion, gunfire heard

Russian cruise missile hits Kharkiv City Council

Putin aware of Russia’s losses, would not publicise the number killed in action

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:30
Erdoğan passes message to Putin from Zelenskyy on readiness to hold direct negotiations
19:25
Russian bombers repeatedly targeting Khrakiv’s civil infrastructure
19:14
Rau: Poland will never recognise territorial changes in Ukraine
18:59
According to sources, third round of negotiations might take place on 7 March
18:45
Russian Tu-22 bombers are heading towards Mykolaiv – Head of Regional Administration
18:38
Russian troops open fire at unarmed residents of Novopskov in Luhansk Region
18:32
Tihipko: Russia is an aggressor, and Putin is clearly a war criminal
18:29
Russia officially resumes fighting along evacuation routes from Mariupol and Volnovakha
18:08
The Appeal of the World Economists
18:02
Russian Federation and Belarus barred from the International Union of Railways
All News