Warning of fake “Come Back Alive” account. Where to send funds if you want to help?

A fake account for the "Come Back Alive" foundation [that aids Ukraine’s armed forces] was created by unknown individuals to deceive those who want to support the foundation, "Come Back Alive" reports on Facebook.

"Please share this information and only use the foundation’s official resources [website, contacts, account details, etc.]."

"Come Back Alive" official websites:

https://savelife.in.ua/

https://www.comebackalive.in.ua/

This is the fake address – do NOT send money there: http://savelife.net.ua/.

A reminder that the Ministry of Health and the Red Cross society of Ukraine have created an account to help hospitals; the details can be found here.