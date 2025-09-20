All Sections
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 20 September 2025, 16:29
Taras Shpuk, former staff member at Come Back Alive Foundation, killed in action
Taras Shpuk. Photo: Come Back Alive

Taras Shpuk, a soldier also known by the call sign Cherep ("Skull"), has been killed in action. A former employee of the Come Back Alive charity, Taras also coached Ukrainian teams at the Invictus Games and Warrior Games.

Source: Come Back Alive on Facebook

Quote: "Our friend and former colleague Taras Shpuk has been killed carrying out a combat mission with a special operations unit. He was 34."

Details: Born and raised in the city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Shpuk coached the Ukrainian teams at the Invictus Games and Warrior Games for many years.

The Come Back Alive Foundation said: "It was thanks to [Taras] Shpuk and his deep faith in community that in 2019, the foundation began its systematic work with veterans. It is thanks to Taras that our work developing adaptive sports continues to this day."

More details: Shpuk took part in the Revolution of Dignity and first joined Ukraine’s defence forces in 2014. When the full-scale war started, he initially worked with the Come Back Alive Foundation, managing communications with units and delivering supplies to the most dangerous fronts, before joining one of the special operations units.

