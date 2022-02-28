All Sections
No more Russian drama in Kyiv

Monday, 28 February 2022, 22:06

Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Theatre of Russian Drama has decided to change its name due to the aggression of the Russian Federation in Ukraine.

It will now be called Lesya Ukrainka National Academic Drama Theatre, said the CEO, the theatre's art director Mykhaylo Reznikovych.

"In these troubling days, I am convinced that there cannot be two different points of view about what is happening today in Ukraine. There cannot be two different points of view regarding the official registration of the decision to change the name that has long been decided by the theatre team members," Reznikovich wrote.

The CEO of the theatre said that the institution carried its previous name for almost 100 years.

Former Lesya Ukrainka Russian Drama Theatre. Photo: Oleksandr Tkachenko on Facebook

The official name change comes after an order from the Ministry of Culture and Information Policy (MCIP) to make appropriate changes to the statute of the theatre, said the head of MCIP, Alexander Tkachenko.

"I'm waiting for such an order from the leadership, and I'm ready to sign it," the minister added.

